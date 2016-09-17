SEARCY -- Dominic Harp scored two touchdowns and made 12 tackles on defense to highlight Bald Knob (3-0) over Riverview (2-1).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
Harp rushed for 132 yards on 22 carries.
Deshawn Gulledge led rushers with 136 yards on 11 carries and also scored two touchdowns.
J.T. Smith ran 96 yards for a first-quarter Bald Knob touchdown. Clayton Collins passed 38 yards to Mason Hickmon for Bald Knob's other touchdown.
Sports on 09/17/2016
Print Headline: BALD KNOB 34, RIVERVIEW 7
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BALD KNOB 34, RIVERVIEW 7
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.