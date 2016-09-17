Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 2:27 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

BALD KNOB 34, RIVERVIEW 7

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

SEARCY -- Dominic Harp scored two touchdowns and made 12 tackles on defense to highlight Bald Knob (3-0) over Riverview (2-1).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Harp rushed for 132 yards on 22 carries.

Deshawn Gulledge led rushers with 136 yards on 11 carries and also scored two touchdowns.

J.T. Smith ran 96 yards for a first-quarter Bald Knob touchdown. Clayton Collins passed 38 yards to Mason Hickmon for Bald Knob's other touchdown.

Sports on 09/17/2016

Print Headline: BALD KNOB 34, RIVERVIEW 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BALD KNOB 34, RIVERVIEW 7

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online