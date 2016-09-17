BARTON 47, HAZEN 8

BARTON -- Bradley Smith ran for three touchdowns and Matt James scored twice to lead Barton (2-1) to a win over Hazen (0-3).

Hazen scored the first touchdown and added a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

James rushed 1 yard for a score for Barton and Smith ran 30 yards for another to give Barton a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Smith had two more touchdown runs of 34 and 32 yards. James scored on another 1-yard run and also passed to Jaylon Johnson for 65 yards and a touchdown. Travon House returned a punt 41 yards for Barton's other touchdown.

