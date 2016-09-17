Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 2:30 a.m.
BENTON HARMONY GROVE 49, MAGNET COVE 21

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

HASKELL -- Antonio Roberson rushed for two touchdowns as Benton Harmony Grove (3-0) defeated Magnet Cove (0-3).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Hunter Williams added a 23-yard touchdown pass for the Cardinals.

Sports on 09/17/2016

