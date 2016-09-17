BENTON HARMONY GROVE 49, MAGNET COVE 21
HASKELL -- Antonio Roberson rushed for two touchdowns as Benton Harmony Grove (3-0) defeated Magnet Cove (0-3).
Hunter Williams added a 23-yard touchdown pass for the Cardinals.
