Deadliest cancer for kids now of brain

NEW YORK -- Brain cancer is now the deadliest childhood cancer in the U.S., moving ahead of leukemia as a result of improved leukemia treatment and a lack of progress on treating brain cancer.

Government statisticians reported the change in rankings Friday, drawing from a review of 15 years of death certificates.

Cancer is the fourth leading cause of death for children overall, accounting for about 1 in 10 childhood deaths in 2014. About a quarter these cancer deaths, or 534, were due to brain cancer. There were 445 leukemia deaths.

Accidental injuries remained the leading cause of death for those under 19, followed by suicide and murder, according to the report.

There are still more new cases of leukemia each year than new cases of brain cancer, but it no longer accounts for the most deaths.

"Some types of leukemia that a generation ago were almost universally fatal are now almost universally treatable," said Curtin, a statistician who worked on the report.

But the rate of death from brain cancer for children has held at about the same level for at least 15 years, according to the CDC report.

4 ex-S.C. officers face sex, other counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Four former South Carolina police officers who worked in the criminal investigations division for Horry County coerced women into sex or ignored nearly 100 cases they were supposed to be investigating, according to indictments released Friday by a state grand jury.

At least four lawsuits have been filed against one of the officers, Troy Large. One of the lawsuits accuses him of ignoring the case of a woman who said she was raped and then demanding she participate in a nude catfight or else he would make sure she lost visitation with her children.

Large is charged with six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Large has denied the allegations.

The three other officers indicted Friday include Darryl Williams, charged with nine counts of misconduct in office; Todd Cox, charged with 16 counts of misconduct in office; and Luke Green, charged with three counts of misconduct in office.

Witness: Girl, 6, found chained to tree

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A witness said a 6-year-old North Carolina girl found after an 18-hour search was chained to a tree when deputies located her.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said the child was found Thursday morning about 2 miles from her home near Wilmington.

The witness, Jason Mehalko, told reporters he lent deputies a saw that they used to free the girl.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the child was chained, but an arrest warrant says she was unlawfully confined and restrained.

A registered sex offender, 46-year-old Douglas Edwards, has been charged with kidnapping and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He's being held on $9 million bond.

6 ex-guards sentenced in Rikers assault

NEW YORK -- Six former New York City correction officers were sentenced Friday to prison terms ranging from 4½ to 6½ years for their involvement in the brutal beating in 2012 of an inmate on Rikers Island.

The sentences were delivered in state Supreme Court in the Bronx three months after the men were convicted of first-degree attempted gang assault, the most serious offense, and other criminal charges. The case opened a window on a pervasive culture of violence at Rikers, the city's long troubled jail complex that houses 8,000 inmates, at a time when many critics have called for Rikers to be closed.

Prosecutors said that Eliseo Perez Jr., an assistant chief for security, and Gerald Vaughn, a captain, ordered members of an elite correction squad to beat the inmate, Jahmal Lightfoot, after Perez thought the inmate was being insolent.

Justice Steven Barrett of state Supreme Court sentenced Perez, Vaughn and four others -- Jose Parra, Tobias Parker, Alfred Rivera and David Rodriguez. They were also convicted of other charges, including attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, falsifying business records and official misconduct.

In addition, Barrett sentenced two other officers, Harmon Frierson and Dwayne Maynard, who were not directly involved in the beating, to conditional discharges with 500 hours of community service.

A Section on 09/17/2016