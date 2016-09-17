Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Sept. 6
Shea and Micheal River, Bryant, son
Summer Clark and Larry Turner, Pine Bluff, son
Sept. 7
Ebony Umphryes, Pine Bluff, daughter
Kelly McKenzie, Heber Springs, son
Lindsay and Matthew Lockwood, Little Rock, son
Dabney and Jonathan Herrold, Conway, son
Lisa and Robert Wilson, Jacksonville, son
Sept. 8
Shelby and Nicholas Wilson, Conway, daughter
Alicia Whitworth and Garrett Brown, Bryant, daughter
Sept. 10
Angela Hymes, North Little Rock, son
Katharine and Joseph Hassell, Little Rock, daughter
Sept. 12
Sasha and Justin Wyles, Lavaca, son
Sasha and Nathaniel Belcher, Delaware, son
Sept. 13
Kathryn and Miguel Rangel, North Little Rock, daughter
Pamela Sawrie and William Morrison, Jr., Little Rock, son
Kari and Patryk Janiszewski, Maumelle, son
Sept. 15
Dana and William Bailey, Jacksonville, son
Marriage Licenses
Steven Rutherford, 23, and Hannah Bushey, 25, both of Little Rock.
Darryl Williams, 52, and Gloria Mitchell, 52, both of Little Rock.
Jonathan Tolentino, 23, and Melissa Billips, 23, both of North Little Rock.
Matthew Huber, 29, and Maudie Williams, 34, both of Little Rock.
Jordan Culver, 32, and Alyssa Foster, 29, both of Little Rock.
Adam Asberry, 25, and Jihee Lee, 25, both of Little Rock.
Michelle John, 59, and Pamela Mcmurry, 67, both of Little Rock.
Cody Gleason, 31, of Little Rock and Natalie King, 31, of Dallas, Texas.
Supreet Momi, 23, and Kaylyn Ray, 23, both of Sherwood.
Faberge Jones, 32, and Letoya Beane, 30, both of Little Rock.
Jeremy Self, 26, of Sherwood and Charlotte Smith, 23, of Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
16-3641. Donnie Butler v. Lyndsey Butler.
16-3643. Naoi Sweeney v. Christopher Sweeney.
16-3647. Demarc Shorter v. Zoe Shorter.
16-3648. Laura Pearson v. William Pearson.
16-3650. Brandy Smith v. Donald Smith.
16-3653. Mary Gubanski v. Robert Gubanski.
16-3654. Mica Lamb v. John Lamb.
16-3655. Dakota Mendoza v. Ramiro Juarez.
GRANTED
15-3379. Meg Cummings v. Jeremy Cummings.
16-2056. William Gleason v. Shilo Dripps.
16-2862. Bailey Hicks v. Johnny Hicks
