Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Sept. 6

Shea and Micheal River, Bryant, son

Summer Clark and Larry Turner, Pine Bluff, son

Sept. 7

Ebony Umphryes, Pine Bluff, daughter

Kelly McKenzie, Heber Springs, son

Lindsay and Matthew Lockwood, Little Rock, son

Dabney and Jonathan Herrold, Conway, son

Lisa and Robert Wilson, Jacksonville, son

Sept. 8

Shelby and Nicholas Wilson, Conway, daughter

Alicia Whitworth and Garrett Brown, Bryant, daughter

Sept. 10

Angela Hymes, North Little Rock, son

Katharine and Joseph Hassell, Little Rock, daughter

Sept. 12

Sasha and Justin Wyles, Lavaca, son

Sasha and Nathaniel Belcher, Delaware, son

Sept. 13

Kathryn and Miguel Rangel, North Little Rock, daughter

Pamela Sawrie and William Morrison, Jr., Little Rock, son

Kari and Patryk Janiszewski, Maumelle, son

Sept. 15

Dana and William Bailey, Jacksonville, son

Marriage Licenses

Steven Rutherford, 23, and Hannah Bushey, 25, both of Little Rock.

Darryl Williams, 52, and Gloria Mitchell, 52, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Tolentino, 23, and Melissa Billips, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Matthew Huber, 29, and Maudie Williams, 34, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Culver, 32, and Alyssa Foster, 29, both of Little Rock.

Adam Asberry, 25, and Jihee Lee, 25, both of Little Rock.

Michelle John, 59, and Pamela Mcmurry, 67, both of Little Rock.

Cody Gleason, 31, of Little Rock and Natalie King, 31, of Dallas, Texas.

Supreet Momi, 23, and Kaylyn Ray, 23, both of Sherwood.

Faberge Jones, 32, and Letoya Beane, 30, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Self, 26, of Sherwood and Charlotte Smith, 23, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

16-3641. Donnie Butler v. Lyndsey Butler.

16-3643. Naoi Sweeney v. Christopher Sweeney.

16-3647. Demarc Shorter v. Zoe Shorter.

16-3648. Laura Pearson v. William Pearson.

16-3650. Brandy Smith v. Donald Smith.

16-3653. Mary Gubanski v. Robert Gubanski.

16-3654. Mica Lamb v. John Lamb.

16-3655. Dakota Mendoza v. Ramiro Juarez.

GRANTED

15-3379. Meg Cummings v. Jeremy Cummings.

16-2056. William Gleason v. Shilo Dripps.

16-2862. Bailey Hicks v. Johnny Hicks

Metro on 09/17/2016