FORDYCE 28, MONTICELLO 14

FORDYCE -- Ketric Sledge threw four touchdown passes to lead the Redbugs.

Sledge threw an 8-yard touchdown pass for Fordyce's first score in the opening quarter. He added three more before halftime, beginning with a 79-yard pass to DeAngelo Morris, then connected with Krystan Mathews for a 27-yard score. His 33-yard touchdown pass to Darius Harris concluded the scoring.

Keyoun Jacobs added two sacks on defense for Fordyce.

Sports on 09/17/2016