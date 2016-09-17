Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 2:29 a.m.
HARDING ACADEMY 46, HEBER SPRINGS 32

This article was published today at 2:15 a.m.

SEARCY -- Peydon Harlow had two touchdowns passing and added two more rushing to lead Harding Academy (1-2) over Heber Springs (0-3).

Harlow passed 24 yards to Dalton Koch and 16 yards to Bryce Wiedower. Harlow's scoring runs covered 7 and 2 yards.

Garrison Hendrix also passed for a Harding Academy touchdown, connecting with Carter Sipe for 15 yards. Kage Citty scored on a 17-yard interception return for the Wildcats' other touchdown.

Trace Turley added a 28-yard field goal for Harding Academy.

Andrew Engel led Heber Springs' scoring with touchdown runs of 3, 7 and 8 yards. Brandon Loethen passed 40 yards to Pierce Mitchum and 41 yards to Jacob Dremmon for the Panthers' other touchdowns.

