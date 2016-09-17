JESSIEVILLE 47, TWO RIVERS 0

JESSIEVILLE -- Jessieville junior Adam Saveall completed 6-of-8 passes for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns in less than three quarters as Jessieville (2-1) defeated Two Rivers 47-0.

Saveall also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Lions opened the scoring on a 39-yard punt return by senior Ruben De Haas, who also had a 51-yard touchdown catch later in the game and kicked four extra points.

The Lions scored 21 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second. Jessieville added its final touchdown in the third on a 40-yard interception return by senior safety Ricky Owens before the game was called after a lightning strike.

The Lions had 150 yards of rushing led by senior Andrew Galloway's 78 yards on 6 carries and 1 touchdown and junior running back Colton Ault's 54 yards on 10 carries.

Sports on 09/17/2016