JOE T. ROBINSON 42, BAPTIST PREP 0

Koilan Jackson returned a first-quarter punt for a touchdown to give Joe T. Robinson the lead, then scored again in the second on a 48-yard reception to help lift the Senators to 35-0 halftime lead.
Robinson also scored on 65-yard and 75-yard passes from Hunter Eskola to Nathan Page. Myles Fells had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Senators in the first quarter. Lequan Breedlove ran 2 yards for the Senators' only second-half score.
