MALVERN 48, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 32

MALVERN -- Junior quarterback Demias Jimerson scored six touchdowns to lead Malvern Leopards (2-1) over Hot Springs Lakeside (0-3).
Jimerson had 167 yards on 26 carries for 4 touchdowns and added 93 yards on 7-for-15 passing for one touchdown on offense. On defense, Jimerson added a 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Malvern senior Jaquez Lock had 147 yards on 24 carries for 1 touchdown, and senior Teven Smith had 41 yards on 2 catches and a touchdown.
