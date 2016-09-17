Morton's attorneys fight suit's class label

The Arkansas Supreme Court should reverse the class-action status given to a wrongful-death lawsuit against nursing-home owner Michael Morton and others even though it has previously upheld class-action treatment in cases alleging nursing-home understaffing, Morton's attorneys told the high court.

Attorneys for Morton, Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, and two other nursing businesses in which Morton is a shareholder are appealing a March 4 decision by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox.

The lawsuit resulted from the 2014 death of nursing-home resident Dorothy Phillips and "is clearly distinguishable" from another case that involved staffing and 12 nursing homes, Morton's attorneys argued in an appeal brief filed along with hundreds of pages in related documents Wednesday.

In 2015, the Supreme Court upheld class certification in the lawsuit involving 12 homes. High court Justices Josephine Hart and Rhonda Wood dissented.

Attorneys for Phillips' son, Andrew Phillips, have asked that Wood recuse from considering the current appeal. They did not mention the 2015 case but cited campaign contributions that Wood received from Morton and his businesses in her 2013-14 judicial campaign. The recusal motion did not ask Hart to step aside.

Wood received $46,000 from Morton in her campaign. Hart got $10,000 from him in her 2012 campaign.

In the appeal brief, Morton's attorneys spoke of "significant differences in this matter that make it inappropriate for class treatment."

"Perhaps, more importantly, Appellee [Phillips] proposes a new theory of what constitutes 'understaffing,'" they wrote. "Here, the only way to resolve the 'overarching issue' of whether Robinson was 'understaffed' is to conduct an assessment of the individual needs of each resident and evaluate whether those needs were met. Such individualized inquiry is impermissible during the preliminary liability phase."

The Phillips case also "has defined the class too broadly," they added.

In the 2015 case, staffing was defined by a state law that imposes a ratio of staff members to residents, Morton's attorneys said. But Phillips' lawyers have disregarded that state standard and instead based their claims on whether there was "'sufficient staff to meet the care needs of the residents.'"

"There is no objective mathematical formula or ratio that can be utilized to determine whether or not Robinson had" sufficient staff by the sufficiently staffed definition, Morton's attorneys said.

Further, they said, the current case's records include testimony by nurse experts and Robinson's administrator who say that, to determine if a nursing home is sufficiently staffed, there would have to be knowledge of each resident's needs and information about staff members.

"The evidence in the Record reflects that staffing to meet the care needs of residents is not 'cookie-cutter,'" Morton's attorneys wrote.

"Where preliminary issues are individualized and not common to all class members, class certification is improper," they said.

Morton's lawyers also argued that staffing levels at Robinson "varied significantly" over the course of the period that would be covered by the class action, which would cover Robinson's residents, with some exceptions, from June 11, 2010, to the present. The class action also would apply to the estates of such residents.

"For example, in December 2013, during Ms. Phillips' residency, Robinson reported five ... shifts in which it failed to meet state statutory requirements," Morton's lawyers wrote. "However, a resident that resided at Robinson from June 2011 to November 2011, prior to Ms. Phillips' residency, never experienced a shift staffed below statutory requirements."

So, the situation when she was a resident wasn't typical of staffing before or after her stay, they said.

Morton's contributions received increased scrutiny after published reports showed that he and his businesses donated tens of thousands of dollars to 10 political action committees shortly before former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio reduced a Faulkner County jury's negligence lawsuit award against another Morton-owned nursing home from $5.2 million to $1 million. Several of those committees later contributed to Maggio's final judicial campaign, and Morton has said he had intended the PAC donations for the Maggio campaign.

In January 2015, Maggio pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge and implicated two other men in his plea agreement. Morton and a campaign fundraiser for Maggio, former state Sen. Gilbert Baker of Conway, have indicated that they believe the agreement referred to them. But Baker and Morton have denied wrongdoing and have not been charged with a crime.

Maggio has since unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his guilty plea and has appealed.

