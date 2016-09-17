Nettleton strikes early, often vs. Star City

JONESBORO -- Nettleton completed the nonconference portion of its schedule Friday night with a 35-13 victory over Class 4A Star City.

Jaron Northern led Class 5A Nettleton with 7 receptions for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns, catching passes from two different quarterbacks, all in the first half.

"He had the opportunity to touch the ball a few times in the first half and he just made plays," Nettleton Coach Steve Hampton said of Northern. "We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball."

Senior running back Melvin Isom rushed 12 times for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns as Nettleton finished the game with 384 yards of total offense, 197 coming on the ground.

Will Joyner's 11-yard scoring run at the 2:39 mark propelled Nettleton to a 7-0 lead.

Nettleton outgained Star City 102-36 in the first quarter, with 34 yards rushing and 68 through the air. All of Star City's yards came on the ground.

"The defense played very well in the first half, tackled better and were much more disciplined in their assignments," Hampton said. "They did their jobs and it showed,"

Hampton said he was impressed with Isom, who was filling in for normal starter Detavion Turner.

"Early in the game they bottled us up on the inside so we had to use some stuff up on the outside," Hampton said. "But then they loosened up and we were able to go back inside on them."

Nettleton led 35-0 at the half.

Quarterback Deondre Henry threw the first touchdown pass to Northern, from 36 yards, but left later in the first half with an injury, and it was Kavon Smith who threw the second touchdown pass to Northern, from 44 yards.

Isom's touchdown runs came from 7 yards and 1 yard, the 1-yard run coming out of the wildcat package.

"We kind of turned it on there in the second quarter after we moved the ball in the first quarter and didn't really have anything to show for it," Hampton said. "In the second quarter we really caught fire and it kind of steamrolled for us."

Nettleton scored its fifth first-half touchdown as time expired in the second quarter. Smith completed a short pass to Northern, who juked past multiple Star City defenders on the sideline and worked his way into the end zone.

Star City scored with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter when the quarterback Alek Taylor scored on a 38-yard run up the Bulldogs sideline, Star City's biggest play of the game.

The Bulldogs' final score came on Alex Powell's 1-yard run with 7:14 remaining in the game to make the score 35-13.

