100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1916

HOPE -- If you were to go to N. P. O'Neal of this city and tell him that profitable farming is a lot of nonsense promulgated by "high-collared roosters who farm out of books," you would at once start an argument. And if you carried the argument far enough you might get a fight for Mr. O'Neal knows better, and he is descended from a race that has always shown a willingness to fight for its convictions. A few years ago Mr. O'Neal bought 74 acres near Hope intending to use it for a brickyard. It appeared to be absolutely worthless as a farm. Last year this 74-acre farm netted its owner between $850 and $900.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1966

• The federal government is in sympathy with attempts to solve the problem of illegitimate births short of penalizing the children involved, the state Welfare Department advised the Legislative Council Friday. Quoting a nine-month-old letter from the regional office of the Health, Education and Welfare Department, the Welfare Department said that any laws withholding public aid to second or third children born by the same mother out of wedlock would cost the state federal aid to the dependent children program.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1991

• A North Little Rock official Monday agreed that W.C. Faucette Memorial Park has seen better days, but said the park will receive more of the city's attention. City officials Monday assigned responsibility for the park's upkeep to the landscape department of the Parks and Recreation Department, Nancy Brillows, superintendent of landscaping, said. "I just officially got the park turned over to the landscaping department at 1 p.m. today," Brillows said.

10 years ago

Sept. 17, 2006

• Between 1,500 and 2,000 of central Arkansas' homeless received a meal, clothing, mental and physical health services, employment information and haircuts Saturday at Philander Smith College in Little Rock. Held every two years in the college's gymnasium, Arkansas Policy Academy's Homeless Outreach day also provided showers and first aid. Also, volunteers from state and federal agencies, faith-based organizations and private businesses were on hand to help homeless people find low-cost housing, job training and employment opportunities. "Poverty and lack of education cause a lot of people to be homeless," event coordinator Andrea Breedlove said, "and many have mental-health and substance-abuse problems. They don't know how to get out of being homeless."

Metro on 09/17/2016