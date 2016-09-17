Garage owner had honest reputation

Foster's Garage was open for business Friday, just like nearly every weekday since 1929.

The unusual part came Wednesday and Thursday. The squat building at 409 W. Eighth St. in Little Rock was closed. After several years of illness, longtime garage owner R.M. Foster died Thursday. He was 82.

Foster's sons, Gary and Mike, are the third generation of the family to run the shop, which enjoys a strong reputation among automobile owners in Little Rock. Much of that is thanks to their father, about whom the first word that springs to mind for them is "honest."

"He treated everybody fair," Gary said. "Every customer who came through here, he treated fair."

Born on Feb. 3, 1934, R.M. Foster was the youngest of six children, his family said. He grew up in North Little Rock and graduated from North Little Rock High School. Shortly after graduation, in 1951, he married his next-door neighbor, Marilyn Harrison. They remained together for the next 65 years.

He attended Devry Technical Institute in Chicago studying TV repair. But before he could open his own shop, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served two years, training as a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, N.C. He returned home to his father's garage. Over the next decade, he and Marilyn had four children, three boys and a girl.

At their home in southwest Little Rock off Baseline Road, Foster took part in games of baseball, football, badminton and croquet in their big backyard, where kids from throughout neighborhood were invited, his children said. He was religious, attending Sunset Lane Baptist Church and then Geyer Springs First Baptist Church.

Nonetheless, he worked almost constantly.

He often arrived at the shop an hour before it opened at 7 a.m. -- sometimes at 4 or 4:30 a.m. to do paperwork -- and didn't come home until after it closed at 6 p.m. He was about 6-foot-2, his son said, and people who met him often came away from handshakes noting that his hands were "like skillets," huge, well-worn and strong.

Working at the garage didn't leave him unscathed. When he was 30, a piece of flying metal cost him the sight in his left eye. Later, he was checking the belts on a customer's car when she accidentally started it, resulting in the loss of part of a pinkie finger.

In 1975 the shop moved to its current location.

"He was a good businessman," Gary said. "He always said the big things will take care of themselves. It's the little things you got to watch."

Always return recyclable batteries and axles to the manufacturers, he told his sons. Otherwise the shop would lose money on rebates, called a core charge. Keep your work space clean.

"He used to say to me, 'How'd you get so dirty?'" Gary said.

His children say he was a demanding but fair. He had high expectations.

He loved to fish, as did his wife. They spent family vacations fishing for trout on the White River. Once a week they'd drive the hour to Morrilton to fish for crappie at Lake Overcup.

"We fished together," Marilyn Foster said. "People would say something about going fishing with him, and he'd say, well, he had a fishing partner."

Later in life, he and Marilyn began to make trips across the country in a Cadillac DeVille. For their 50th wedding anniversary, their children bought them a cruise to Alaska. They eventually visited every state but Hawaii. Marilyn hated to fly.

Poor health forced Foster to retire about a decade ago, says his wife, who still works in the office several days a week. She owns the shop, and she will pass it down to Mike and Gary Foster.

"You know, when you get a reputation for being honest, that's the main key for success in a business," Marilyn said. "And he taught his kids that, also. And I think that's why people in Little Rock have used us for years. And we appreciate it."

