Robber took $155, Little Rock gas station says

Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Little Rock.

Officers were called at 11:48 p.m. to a Shell station at 1200 S. Shackleford Road. Employee Joey Alexander, 52, said he'd been gathering paperwork when he heard the door open, according to a police report. A man wearing a camouflage bandanna over his face then pointed a gun at Alexander and told Alexander to give him money.

The robber took about $155 and a pack of Newport cigarettes and fled on foot, according to the report.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber was described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He wore black gloves, a black hat, bluejeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Metro on 09/17/2016