State: Can't find witness, hold off trial of ex-deputy

CONWAY -- The trial of a former Faulkner County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force during an arrest has been postponed.

Eugene Watlington's trial was scheduled for Friday in Faulkner County District Court, where he is charged with third-degree battery, a misdemeanor. The new trial date was not immediately available.

In requesting the delay, the case's special prosecutor, Tom Tatum II, said the state "has been unable to locate the victim," Harvey Martin III, who lived in Conway when he was arrested May 4, 2015.

Martin's former address is no longer valid, Tatum wrote in an evidence motion.

"The State has been unable to have any contact with Mr. Martin to prepare for trial," Tatum wrote.

Deputies arrested Martin, 47, and Christopher Cummings, 30, of North Little Rock after a high-speed car chase between Mayflower and Conway. Video footage from a body camera worn by a Mayflower police officer also at the scene showed Watlington, 43, kicking Martin even though Watlington wasn't assisting with the arrest.

Andy Shock, the Faulkner County sheriff at the time, later fired Watlington for using "excessive force."

Tatum also said law enforcement was trying to find a two-minute video of Martin and that neither the state nor the defense has a copy. The motion did not specify what the video showed. There also was a video of Martin being questioned by police at a Conway hospital's emergency room, where he and Cummings were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities have said they learned later that the car's passenger, Cummings, had a gun aimed at Martin, who was driving, so that Martin would flee the police. Charges against Martin were dismissed.

Cummings fired shots at deputies' cars but did not strike any officers, authorities said.

