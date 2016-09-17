Tentative ID given to body in Camden

CAMDEN -- Police say human remains that were found at a vacant home may be those of a man reported missing in February.

Camden police said in a news release issued Sept. 7 that the human skull discovered in the yard of a vacant home on Highland Park Drive could belong to Ryan Gilbert, 20, who was reported missing Feb. 28.

Officers were dispatched to the home after a report of a skull being found. The remains were sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the identification of the body and to help determine the manner in which the person died.

Gilbert was described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel or green eyes. He had spoken about suicide before his disappearance, according to the news release.

Gilbert was last seen in the Highland Park area, and the clothing on the remains matched the description of clothing Gilbert was last seen wearing, the release said.

The remains showed no visible signs of trauma, but the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

State Desk on 09/17/2016