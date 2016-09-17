UA student found dead in car outside Fayetteville motel

Police found a University of Arkansas student dead in her car outside a Fayetteville motel Friday night after her parents reported her missing earlier in the day, police said.

Capt. Gary Crain, a spokesman for the University of Arkansas Police Department, said officers found the unnamed student at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Super 8 at 1075 S. Shiloh Drive, which is roughly two miles from the UA campus on the other side of Interstate 49.

The student was located in her Chevrolet Cruz sedan, and Crain said there were no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will determine the student’s cause of death.

Crain said the student’s parents called police at 11:51 a.m. Friday after they had failed to contact her. He added that the student’s name could be released as early as Saturday afternoon.

