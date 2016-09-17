Utility job to shut lanes in Sherwood
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.
Repairs by AT&T will require temporary lane closures Monday on Arkansas 107 in Sherwood, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The work will require the center and inside northbound lanes of the highway just south of Bear Paw Road to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Metro on 09/17/2016
