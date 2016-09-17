Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 2:26 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Utility job to shut lanes in Sherwood

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

Repairs by AT&T will require temporary lane closures Monday on Arkansas 107 in Sherwood, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The work will require the center and inside northbound lanes of the highway just south of Bear Paw Road to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Metro on 09/17/2016

Print Headline: Utility job to shut lanes in Sherwood

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Utility job to shut lanes in Sherwood

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online