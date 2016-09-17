Waffle House in LR robbed, police told

A Waffle House restaurant in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint early Friday, police reported.

Officers responded at 4:16 a.m. to a call from the restaurant at 201 N. Shackleford Road. Employees said a man wearing a red-and-black bandanna over his face had entered the business, pointed a black handgun at them and demanded money, according to a police report. The man took an unknown amount of money from a cash register and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber was described as black, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He wore a black hat, black pants and a gray sweatshirt.

The holdup Friday was the latest of several recent robberies of Waffle House restaurants in central Arkansas.

Police arrested four teenage boys Tuesday in an armed robbery at a Waffle House in Searcy. Monday in Conway, an armed man robbed a Waffle House on Skyline Drive. A Waffle House on Bankhead Drive in Little Rock was robbed twice Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the holdups are connected.

Robber took $155, LR gas station says

Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Little Rock.

Officers were called at 11:48 p.m. to a Shell station at 1200 S. Shackleford Road. Employee Joey Alexander, 52, said he'd been gathering paperwork when he heard the door open, according to a police report. A man wearing a camouflage bandanna over his face then pointed a gun at Alexander and told Alexander to give him money.

The robber took about $155 and a pack of Newport cigarettes and fled on foot, according to the report.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber was described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He wore black gloves, a black hat, bluejeans and a gray sweatshirt.

2 women arrested in campus rumpus

Two women were arrested early Friday morning after fighting each other at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, according to police reports.

Police arrested Danielle Mcmillen, 21, of Lenexa, Kan., and Kennedy Rhoden, 21, of Little Rock early Friday at the college at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, according to police reports.

Police said they were called to the college because of a fight, and one officer saw Mcmillen and Rhoden fighting each other, according to police reports.

Mcmillen had bloodshot eyes and smelled of intoxicants, police said.

Rhoden was charged with third-degree battery, and police charged Mcmillen with third-degree battery and public intoxication, according to the report.

Metro on 09/17/2016