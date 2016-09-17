Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 2:29 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

WARREN 52, WATSON CHAPEL 32

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

WARREN -- Hayden Lassiter threw three touchdown passes to carry Warren (3-0) over Watson Chapel (1-2).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Lassiter threw two touchdown passes of 34 yards to Treylon Burks. Lassiter's final touchdown pass was for 35 yards to Keemontrae McKnight.

Dennis Daniels scored on an 8-yard run and Sergio Yepes kicked a 31-yard field goal for Warren.

Sports on 09/17/2016

Print Headline: WARREN 52, WATSON CHAPEL 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: WARREN 52, WATSON CHAPEL 32

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online