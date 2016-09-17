WARREN 52, WATSON CHAPEL 32

WARREN -- Hayden Lassiter threw three touchdown passes to carry Warren (3-0) over Watson Chapel (1-2).
Lassiter threw two touchdown passes of 34 yards to Treylon Burks. Lassiter's final touchdown pass was for 35 yards to Keemontrae McKnight.
Dennis Daniels scored on an 8-yard run and Sergio Yepes kicked a 31-yard field goal for Warren.
