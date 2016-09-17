Home /
Man dies after being ejected from car in Lawrence County
A Missouri man died early Saturday after his car hit a tree off U.S. Highway 63 in Lawrence County and ejected him.
In a crash report, Arkansas State Police said Ernest Rudolph Franke, 77, of Thayer, Mo., was driving a 1998 Lincoln north on the highway at 2:08 a.m. when he lost control and left the road. The car hit a tree, ejecting Franke.
Police listed the conditions as wet and rainy when the crash occurred. Franke's death was the 373rd of 2016 on Arkansas roads.
