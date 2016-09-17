Work on 2 bridges to shift I-40 traffic

Progress on the construction of two bridges on Interstate 40 west of West Memphis will require an overnight traffic shift Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Eastbound traffic on I-40 will be diverted onto the media detour portion of the bridge. Traffic exiting I-40 eastbound at College Boulevard and needing access to Interstate 55 north will be detoured to U.S. 64 east via College Boulevard, the department said.

Meanwhile, traffic leaving the neighborhoods south of I-40 and traveling onto I-40 east will be directed east on the frontage road. Traffic leaving the neighborhoods south of I-40 and traveling onto I-55 north will be directed west on the frontage road.

This shift will begin Monday evening, weather permitting, the department said.

