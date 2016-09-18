Amateur dancers team with pros to benefit kids

Susan Hickingbotham danced her way to the championship mirrored ball trophy during the ninth annual Dancing With Our Stars, the fundraiser for the Arkansas chapter of the Children's Tumor Foundation.

And Win Rockefeller stepped out of his comfort zone to perform a hip-hop routine that earned him the evening's Best Performance trophy.

The competition took place Sept. 8 at the Little Rock Marriott. Others dancing were Rachel Harding, delivering a bordering-on-acrobatic West Coast Swing with instructor Tim Acosta; Dr. Chad Rodgers, executing a dexterous waltz with instructor Monika Crissler; Hatim Smouni, performing a hip-hop routine, with instructor Devin Nelson; and Stacey Spivey, channeling her Arkansas State University cheerleader days for a little tap dance with instructor Matt Boyce. Hickingbotham pulled off a theater cha cha with instructor Wesley Crocker, while Rockefeller performed with instructor Sydney Kneuven. Guest judges were alumni "Stars" Sarah Hutchinson Wengel, Thomas Blackmon and Dawn Scott.

Melissa Thoma and Craig O'Neill were masters of ceremonies for the event, which was kicked off by a VIP reception for dancers, their instructor-partners, event sponsors and others on the hotel's top level. Guests enjoyed a signature cocktail and light hors d'oeuvres. Annette Bakker, president and chief scientific officer of the foundation, shared the latest research news concerning neurofibromatosis, or NF, whose young patients the foundation aids.

Some 450 guests attended the main event, which began with dinner and remarks by foundation chapter president Lesley Oslica and Bakker.

Guests cheered for their favorite dancers, waving signs and fans bearing their likenesses. Hickingbotham was rewarded with a standing ovation and red roses thrown onstage after her performance to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)."

Other highlights included a special appeal by 10 NF Ambassadors, which raised nearly $35,000 to send children to NF camp, and a performance by Untapped, the tap-dance company.

Overall, "we raised over $220,000 ... a record-breaking year for us," Oslica said.

