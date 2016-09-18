As Islamic State loses ground, threat to Europe grows

WASHINGTON -- As the Islamic State militant group loses territory in Iraq and Syria, U.S. and other Western officials say they are bracing for large numbers of battle-tested terrorist fighters to flee the conflict in desperation or by design and prepare attacks after returning home.

Some of the fighters will head north to Western Europe, officials said, posing a threat that many countries there still seem ill-prepared to prevent.

"When they return and connect with the radicals in Europe, it's going to be a very tense situation for our national security," said Dick Schoof, the Dutch counterterrorism coordinator.

A U.S.-led coalition is closing in on the last major Islamic State strongholds -- Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria -- and officials say military and counterterrorism leaders face an urgent challenge in devising plans to deal with the consequences of that success.

"Hundreds of hardened killers who are not going to die on the battlefield" will flow out, James Comey Jr., the FBI director, said this month, adding that the fallout from "crushing the caliphate" would dominate the bureau's attention for the next five years. The FBI has agents in Europe and elsewhere working with foreign counterparts to track and put an end to the global threat.

Some Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria have filtered back into Europe since early 2014. But Western officials fear the squeeze on the group's territory could greatly accelerate that flow.

Even top Islamic State leaders acknowledge the inevitable collapse of their declared caliphate, and they appear to be shifting to a new strategy that threatens Europe on multiple fronts: with cells developed in Europe over the past two years, with returning fighters, and with inspired followers who heed the jihadi group's recent call to carry out attacks in their home countries.

While the number of fighters returning home so far has been small, counterterrorism officials point to alarming signs. Three Syrian men who had traveled through Turkey and Greece were arrested by German authorities Tuesday on suspicion of being linked to the Islamic State operatives who attacked Paris in November, said Germany's interior minister, Thomas de Maiziere.

German security services monitored the suspects for months after they arrived in Germany in mid-November on false passports made in the "same workshop" as those of the Paris attackers, de Maiziere said.

John Brennan, the CIA director, said at a security conference in Washington this month that while European allies had improved information sharing after the recent terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels, many of those countries still had a "very mixed" record of progress.

U.S. and European officials acknowledge that they are ill-equipped to thwart technologically savvy young Islamic State terrorists who use encrypted communications while they are on the move.

When fighters return to Europe, where the Islamic State operates cells in Britain, Germany, Italy, Turkey and other countries, they could link up with the existing networks and "stay below the radar" until they carry out an attack, Schoof said. Of the 260 Dutch citizens believed to have traveled to fight in Iraq and Syria, about 180 remain there, he added.

Many of the attacks conducted in Western Europe and the United States over the past six months underline the reality that returning fighters would be just one element in the Islamic State's larger strategy to remain relevant after losing territorial control.

"Their ability to motivate troubled souls, to inspire them, remains a persistent presence in the United States," Comey said in May.

U.S. military officials say the battles to seize Raqqa and Mosul could be well underway within the next two or three months, flushing out thousands of foreign fighters and forcing them to make hard choices. Some may disconnect from the fight, but others will pose a threat.

"No one wants to be the last man on the ground whenever the Kurds, Iraqis or Americans arrive," said Peter Neumann, director of the International Center for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence at King's College London.

