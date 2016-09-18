Home /
Car hits concrete wall, killing Ashdown man in Drew County
An Ashdown man died Saturday afternoon after his car struck a concrete wall in Howard County.
According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Ricky Brumley, 56, was driving north on Arkansas 355 at 12:25 p.m. in Saratoga when his 2003 Toyota left the right side of the road and hit the wall.
Brumley's was the 374th death of the year on Arkansas roads. Police listed the conditions as clear and dry when the crash happened.
