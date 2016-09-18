COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Sept. 18

Food Pantry’s 40th Anniversary

BENTON — The Churches Joint Council on Human Needs, a food pantry for Saline County, will commemorate 40 years of service from 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center. The free event will feature a short program and refreshments. For more information, visit fumcbenton.org/cjcohn.

Arkadelphia Chamber Players Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host the Arkadelphia Chamber Players in concert at 3 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. For more information, call (870) 245-4172.

Sept. 19

Effective Communication Strategies Workshop

BENTON — Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregivers are invited to the Effective Communication Strategies workshop from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sept. 20

Game On!

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to play board games, card games, video games and more from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. This month’s feature game is The Settlers of Catan. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Constitution Day Presentation

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will observe Constitution Day with a presentation by Arkadelphia attorney Alan LeVar at 12:30 p.m. in the Garrison Center Lecture Hall. The program is titled The Sixth and Seventh Amendments and the Right of Trial by Jury. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5230.

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss building at Tyndall Park. The public is invited to join in planning the development of the Saline Crossing historical village site. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Dancing With the Villagers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Dancing with the Villagers will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Coronado Community Center. The fundraiser to support the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, dance demonstrations, a dance competition, prizes and more. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Sept. 22

QuickBooks: Beyond the Basics

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a QuickBooks: Beyond the Basics workshop from 4-7 p.m. at HSU’s Hot Springs campus. The cost of the class is $65 per person. For details, call (870) 230-5184.

Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3 per person, and $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.

Sorores Trio Performance

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will host a performance by the chamber ensemble Sorores Trio at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell Fine Arts Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Join Mr. Brett for After-School Adventures at 3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling and more. Seating is limited. For more information or to join, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more details, call (501) 778-4766.

Literacy, Libations & Lyrics

HOT SPRINGS — The Literacy Council of Garland County will host Literacy, Libations & Lyrics from 6-9 p.m. at Whittington Place. The event will feature a folk concert, a silent auction, beer and wine, hors d’ouerves and desserts. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more information, call (501) 624-7323.

Sept. 23

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12-18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature learning art techniques, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.