Denver hospital lockdown lifted
DENVER — Police gave the all clear for a Denver hospital complex that was locked down after reports of gunshots and a man carrying a rifle on the grounds.
Officer Tyrone Campbell said a room-by-room search of Rose Medical Center was completed Friday night, and everyone has been allowed to go home.
Police are still looking for a man who was seen with a gun earlier in the day.
No injuries were reported, and investigators did not confirm if any shots had been fired.
Armed officers climbed to the roofs of buildings, and an adjacent Veterans Administration hospital also was locked down as a precaution.
Campbell said authorities received calls reporting shots had been fired in the area surrounding the medical center shortly after 4:15 p.m.
