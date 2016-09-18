Hot Springs youth dies in Sunday overturn wreck

A Hot Springs minor was killed and four others in the car were injured after the vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 70 East on Sunday morning, state police said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, the female minor was a passenger in the 1988 Ford Bronco that Robert Mrozinski was driving west in Garland County at 7:28 a.m. The Bronco was west of Bratton Drive when it drove off the road and overcorrected. It then crossed the median and overturned, state police said. The car stopped on the eastbound shoulder, facing west.

Two other female minors were hurt in the crash, as were Mrozinski, 60, and Luisa Absher, 26. They were taken to the Arkansas Children's Hospital and CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. State police listed everyone in the car as a Hot Springs resident.

Arkansas law prohibits the disclosure of minors' names in fatal crash summaries.

The death was the 376th of the year on Arkansas roads. The crash report said conditions were cloudy and dry when the wreck occurred.

