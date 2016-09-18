Illuminating a cause

More than 70 luminarias lighted the terrace of the Great Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center for Teal Light Night, the annual fundraiser of the Arkansas Cancer Coalition. Each candle was in honor of a survivor or loved one affected by ovarian cancer.

The Sept. 8 event included silent and live auctions, a raffle, a traditional photo booth and another booth that produced photo flip books made from video taken in the booth. Artist Steve Griffith started a painting that guests added to throughout the evening, until it was sold in the live auction. During the party, the downtown Little Rock bridges were lighted teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

Honorees were the survivors and the late Suzanne Holland, a founding board member who died from ovarian cancer.

Organizers were Leah Elliott, Sherri Fryar, Alesa Garner and Amy Lasseigne. Volunteers assisting with raffle and T-shirt sales were members of Kappa Epsilon from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy.

Funds raised, about $33,500, will help the coalition produce materials to educate Arkansans on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

High Profile on 09/18/2016