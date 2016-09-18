Little Rock police find meth during traffic stop

A 25-year-old man faces three felony counts and a misdemeanor charge after police found methamphetamine and a handgun inside his car, according to a report.

Victor Flores of Little Rock was pulled over Saturday while driving a vehicle that had a stolen license plate, police said.

Little Rock police searched the vehicle and found about 0.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a .25-caliber handgun, a smoking pipe and small bags, according to the report.

He was arrested at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police charged Flores with possession of methamphetamine with purpose, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by receiving, according to the report.

Flores was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night.

Metro on 09/18/2016