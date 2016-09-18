Man shot and killed at west Little Rock apartment complex

Police are investigating Sunday after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in west Little Rock.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said the unidentified man had been shot at the Shadow Lake Apartments at 13111 W. Markham St. There is no suspect in custody, he said, and homicide detectives were still arriving at the scene as of 11:50 a.m.

The homicide is the 26th of the year in Little Rock.

Back in August, the apartment complex was the scene of another shooting, in which police said a woman shot her boyfriend in the leg.

The death was the second reported within 24 hours in Little Rock. Police are also investigating after finding a man shot to death Saturday night on Pinewood Drive.

