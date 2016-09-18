National museum hits close to home

WASHINGTON -- At the newest Smithsonian museum, visitors will catch glimpses of Arkansas' past: a bill of sale from a slave auction in Jackson County; a report card belonging to one of the Little Rock Nine; and photos of blacks held prisoner after the Elaine race riot of 1919.

Quotes from Maya Angelou, the poet from Stamps, adorn the walls. A songbook by Cotton Plant native Sister Rosetta Tharpe is displayed beside the piano used by Thomas Dorsey, the father of gospel music.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opens this week, and hundreds of journalists were given a preview Wednesday.

Although large numbers of construction workers were still busy inside and out, museum officials predicted that they would finish by Saturday, when President Barack Obama is to formally dedicate the facility.

David Skorton, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, said the 400,000-square-foot museum will enable visitors "to gain a fuller understanding of what it means to be an American."

"This museum explores our national identity through a particular lens, reflecting the life experiences over time of African-Americans. Their stories, illustrated through artifacts and works of art, through voices and writings, through courage and determination, through innovation and leadership, comprise an eloquent and powerful narrative central to our national identity."

Located on the National Mall near the Washington Monument, the new museum contains 3,000 artifacts and cost $540 million. Wal-Mart was an early supporter, giving $5 million.

The museum sits roughly a mile northwest of the National Museum of the American Indian, which opened in 2004.

The Census Bureau estimates that 13.3 percent of the nation's 325 million inhabitants are black.

The centerpiece of the museum is an exhibit called "Slavery and Freedom," which includes a child's shackles, a slave cabin from Edisto Island, S.C., and an auction block where human life was bought and sold.

Visitors descend four stories below ground to get there, passing a Boeing PT-13D Kaydet that was flown by black pilots during World War II, and a Southern Railway car with segregated seating.

They pass beneath screens flashing photos from the 1950s. There are black-and-white images of federal troops patrolling outside Little Rock's Central High School and flag-waving segregationists clutching signs that read "Race Mixing is Communism" outside the Arkansas Capitol.

The collection includes glass shards collected outside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963 after a bombing that claimed four young lives. There's even the glass-topped casket that once held the remains of Emmett Till, 14, who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

But there are items from brighter days as well, including one of musician Louis Armstrong's trumpets and one of singer Chuck Berry's Cadillacs, furniture from the set of The Oprah Winfrey Show, along with Olympic gold medals won by track and field star Carl Lewis.

A photograph from Obama's inauguration towers over visitors.

The museum's founding director, Lonnie G. Bunch III, told reporters that the collection presents "the unvarnished truth."

But officials worked to strike the right balance. The museum helps "America remember and confront its tortured racial past" while also celebrating "the joy, the hope, the resiliency, the spirituality" of the black experience, he said.

"The goal was to find that tension between moments of tears and moments of great joy," he added.

On Wednesday, while journalists fired questions at museum officials, a handful of celebrities quietly wandered the halls, marveling at the collection.

"Oh gosh, it's amazing, mind-boggling, mind-boggling," said Hot Springs native Bobby Mitchell, the first black to play for the Washington Redskins and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "I've only seen a tiny part, but this is going to be amazing."

In the afternoon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson slowly moved from level to level, stopping near a statue of John Carlos and Tommie Smith, medalists at the 1968 Summer Olympics who were ousted after raising their fists in protest during their awards ceremony.

Asked what he thinks of the nation's newest landmark, Jackson said, "I'm terribly impressed."

"This museum is not just for blacks. This is for America," he said. "There's no legitimate American history that does not include, at its foundation, what's in this museum."

(Arkansas has its own museum on the state's black heritage; the Mosaic Templars Cultural Museum in Little Rock opened in 2008.)

The civil-rights leader said it was fitting that one of the displays in the Smithsonian museum highlights the nine students who broke the color barrier at Central High School in 1957. Looking back at the long march to freedom, "a key piece of the journey was Little Rock," he said.

The exhibit includes the dress that one of the nine, now known as Carlotta Walls LaNier, wore on what was supposed to be her first day of class in September 1957.

There are photos of an angry segregationist mob and fliers from the Mothers League of Central High School, a group that fought to prevent integration.

The artifacts from the civil-rights era are one floor above the items from the antebellum South, including a paper documenting the purchase of a slave in Arkansas.

Little is known about the people mentioned in the Dec. 23, 1835, bill of sale, described by the museum as "an official copy receipt for the sale of a Negro girl named Polly, 16 years of age, for $600."

The document "transferred ownership from Martin Bridgeman to Wm. H. Mood (both from Jackson County, territory of Arkansas.)"

The record was discovered a half-century ago or more.

Candace Greene, a Smithsonian ethnologist, said her grandfather came across the bill of sale and other old documents while exploring an abandoned homestead north of Houston, Texas.

"It appeared to [belong to] some family that had relocated from Arkansas to Montgomery County, which was one of the early Anglo areas of settlement in Texas," she said.

One of the documents called for certain slaves to be manumitted (freed) eventually. Polly's name was not included on the list.

"Merely having those documents in your hand and reading the originals was very moving," Greene said.

Greene donated the document to the museum, and she said she is glad that it's now included on a list of "collection highlights."

"It's found a good home," she said.

