NYC explosion leaves 25 injured

NEW YORK -- An explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan on Saturday night left more than 25 people injured, with the city's mayor calling the blast an "intentional act" but saying there was no terrorist connection.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a second site was being investigated.

"Tonight, New York City experienced a very bad incident," de Blasio said at a news conference near the scene. "We have no credible and specific threat at this moment. "

De Blasio said the blast was "an intentional act" and tried to calm any fears among nervous New Yorkers, saying the explosion had no terrorist connection and wasn't related to a pipe bomb explosion earlier Saturday at a charity run in New Jersey.

"The exact nature and cause of this explosion has not yet been determined," James O'Neill, the New York police commissioner marking his first day in the position, said at the news conference late Saturday. O'Neill did say that natural gas had been ruled out as a possible cause.

A law enforcement official said the explosion appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation.

The blast happened on West 23rd Street in front of a residence for the blind near a major thoroughfare with many restaurants. It shattered windows in a five-story brownstone building and sent debris into the street, a law enforcement official said.

As a precaution, police and fire personnel were searching trash cans for explosive devices, officials said. At 11 p.m., police said on Twitter that a "possible secondary device" had been found at 27th Street between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue.

Officers were directing people away from the 27th Street area, and one could be heard telling pedestrians that "there is a possible explosive" in the area.

A task force from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was responding to the blast, the bureau said on Twitter. Corey Johnson, a city councilman whose district includes the area where the explosion occurred, said officials from the Homeland Security Department had also responded.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said several people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

No details about the extent of the damage were immediately available. A number of New York City subway routes were affected by the explosion.

Although O'Neill said authorities were still trying to determine what, precisely, exploded, the New York Police Department's counterterrorism bureau posted a photo online earlier Saturday showing what appeared to be a dumpster or garbage container mangled by a blast.

Chris Gonzalez, who was visiting from Dallas, was having dinner with friends at a restaurant in the area.

"We felt it, we heard it, the restaurant went real quiet," said Gonzalez, 26. "It wasn't like jolting or anything, everyone just went quiet."

Rudy Alcide, a bouncer at Vanity Nightclub at 21st Street and 6th Avenue, said he, at first, thought something large had fallen.

"It was an extremely loud noise, everything was shaking, the windows were shaking, it was crazy," he said. "It was extremely loud, almost like thunder, but louder."

A law enforcement official said the FBI's joint terrorism task force was responding and that investigators did not believe the explosion was due to a gas leak. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and requested anonymity.

The White House said President Barack Obama had been apprised of the explosion in New York City and would be updated as additional information became available.

Information for this article was contributed by Karen Matthews, Maria Sanminiatelli and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by Mark Berman, Philip Bump and Renae Merle of The Washington Post; and Christopher Mele and Al Baker of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/18/2016