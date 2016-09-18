PATENTS AWARDED

U.S. patents issued to Arkansans

Sept. 13

Patent 9,439,692 B1. Minimally Invasive Spinal Fixation System and Method Therefor. Issued to Scott M. Schlesinger of Little Rock and John A. Pafford of Eads, Tenn. Assigned to Spine Wave Inc. of Shelton, Conn.

Patent 9,440,325 B2. Adaptable Abrasive Cutting Assembly for Sharpener. Issued to Richard S. Smith and Louis P. Chalfant, both of Hot Springs. Assigned to Smith’s Consumer Products Inc. of Hot Springs.

Patent 9,440,409 B2. Method of Making a Pad of Labels and Labels for Use on Store Shelves in a Retail Environment. Issued to Jeffrey Blackwell of Maumelle, Gene Bethards of Benton and Scott Aten of Little Rock. Assigned to Electronic Imaging Services Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent 9,441,445 B1. Dual Rubber Cartridge. Issued to Grant Pruitt of Fort Smith and Cris Braun of Van Buren. Assigned to Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. of Fort Smith.

Patent 9,443,218 B2. Merchandise Event Monitoring Via Wireless Tracking. Issued to Thomas E. Stiefel of Bentonville, Bruce W. Wilkinson of Rogers and Nicholaus A. Jones of Fayetteville. Assigned to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. of Bentonville.

Patent 9,444,156 B2. Coaxial Connector Grounding Inserts. Issued to Robert J. Chastain of Maumelle, Glen David Shaw of Conway and Charles Darwin Davidson Jr. of Little Rock. Assigned to Perfectvision Manufacturing Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent 9,444,232 B2. Site Grounding and Bonding System. Issued to David Warren of Mount Vernon. Assigned to Centech Services Inc. of Mount Vernon.

Patent D765,950 S. Unitary Infant Garment. Issued to Daniel L. Graham and Jaclyn A. Andrada, both of Benton.

Patent D766,371 S. Writing and Drawing Instrument. Issued to Andrew Wiseman of Bella Vista and Corey Feit of St. Louis. Assigned to RedwoodVentures Ltd. of Hong Kong.