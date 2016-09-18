Little Rock notebook

Quapaw Quarter chief to leave post

Rhea Roberts will resign as executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association at the end of the month.

Roberts has held the position for the past six years. She has accepted a new position with San Antonio's World Heritage Office.

During her tenure with the Quapaw Quarter Association, the group has seen growth in its Spring Tour of Homes program. The 53rd tour will take place in May.

"We have also created new education programs and have constantly worked to make sure preservation interests are well represented throughout the city," Roberts said in a news release.

The group's board of directors will name a new executive director.

NPR reporter named fellow for 2016-17

Foreign correspondent Nick Schifrin will be a visiting fellow at the Clinton School of Public Service during the 2016-17 academic year.

Schifrin, who has reported news from more than 30 countries and was most recently on assignment in Jerusalem with National Public Radio, will visit the school every six to eight weeks to conduct a yearlong student seminar. He'll also work with faculty and staff members, mentor students and speak at the school and other area venues on U.S. foreign policy, public diplomacy and journalism.

Schifrin will continue writing and reporting while he serves as a fellow. In addition to working for NPR, he is a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

Nonprofit's founder says she will retire

June Freeman has announced her retirement as director of the Architecture and Design Network, which she founded 14 years ago and has run since its creation.

The Little Rock-based nonprofit sponsors a free public lecture series, in which speakers explore issues in architecture and design.

The organization's board of directors will now oversee the series, which has been renamed the June Freeman Lecture Series.

Clydesdale horses set for events in LR

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be on public display in the River Market District in downtown Little Rock beginning Tuesday.

The eight-horse group will be in town for various events through Sunday.

Members of the public can see the horses at their stables near the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden in the River Market District from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and again Sunday, according to the website of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

