Supportive Guy is Twitter's anti-troll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- He's so nice, you can't blame him for not wanting to have his real name in print.

In fact, you can't even be mad at him for not wanting to meet in person for this story, but instead to be interviewed online, at night, after his work commitments are through and his kids are in bed.

Because he's "Supportive Guy" (supportivedude), arguably one of the friendliest, most smile-inducing people on Twitter; the happy pill to what is so often the social-media anger-fest.

Every day, sometimes 30 times a day, from his Charlotte home or office, he sends a cheery tweet out to the universe, tiptoeing the fine line between sarcastic and saccharine.

Sometimes, it's directed at one person in particular:

"Supportive Guy SupportiveDude

.MichaelPhelps trying your best is working out just fine! Congrats!

9:58 PM -- 7 Aug 2016"

Sometimes, it's for everyone in his feed:

"Supportive Guy SupportiveDude

You guys continue to impress, day in and day out. Great work out there!

8:56 PM -- 4 Aug 2016"

Is he serious? Seems so.

But also trying to be funny? Definitely.

"SG," as he refers to himself, says he's a normal guy with a wife, two young kids and an office job in the retail sector, who got a little frustrated last spring while checking Twitter during one of the Hornets playoff games.

"I saw someone I follow dealing with an internet troll. This person was just coming at him with this angry and unprovoked vitriol," he says. "I wondered to myself what the counterpoint to this kind of online behavior would be. I started the account in that moment on a whim. ... I like simplicity, so I just named it Supportive Guy." (The handle supportiveguy was already taken, he says, so he went with supportivedude.)

Read his tweets and the voice in your head sounds like Mister Rogers: soft and friendly, and spoken with an audible smile. He says he imagines himself sounding like "the classic 'NPR voice.'"

Summers are light in his particular job, so he says he has had time to craft his Supportive Guy persona since launching it in April. And while his following has grown modestly (he had about 820 followers at press time), he's looking at starting a daily 60-second podcast later this year that will include "regular people" guests, he says.

He makes no bones about it: Supportive Guy is definitely a character, who lays the support on thick to elicit smiles. But he says slipping into the Twitter role doesn't require too much of a personality transformation -- plus, it fulfills his yearning to be more creative and offers an outlet for his love of words, which he doesn't get to use creatively at work. He says he blogged for a website last year and recently started a personal blog that's "very different from SG."

In an attention-seeking world, why would he be anonymous?

"Because I think it's best that it's its own entity. I'm not looking for any recognition or to drive traffic to anything else I might do in the future," he says. "I also got some advice from a trusted source to keep the mystery.

"No one would be surprised I would or could do something like this. They would be surprised it's taken off like it has," he says. "I'm affable, but also introverted outside of my immediate circle. I would say the tweets come easily but I don't necessarily regard them as great tweets. Some are better than others. There are so many people that are better than I am at Twitter, but I'm happy to have my little niche."

High Profile on 09/18/2016