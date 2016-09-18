Young area females tackle male-dominated sport

Boys can take the hits and make the tackles, but so can girls. That is what two local girls are proving on the football field. Long blonde hair creeping out from underneath a football helmet or bright pink gloves on the pigskin are probably the only things that would give them away, because when they hit the field, each girl is just one of the boys.

Although football is known for hard hits, tackles, blocks and everything else that makes the game the epitome of a contact sport, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for girls on the team — and not necessarily in low-impact positions.

Nine-year-old Addie Woodard, who is a member of the Harmony Grove Future Cardinals third-grade team, is anchoring the team’s offensive line at center, which is the innermost lineman.

It is pretty easy for Addie to describe her role on the line: “I snap the ball, and then I block,” she said.

In this position, the player is responsible for hiking the ball to the quarterback, and Addie’s dad, Zeke Woodard, can attest to the fact that playing the position came naturally to Addie, remembering a time this summer when she was able to hike the ball directly to him at least 20 times in a row.

However, Addie being a girl did lead to a slightly different approach for her Future Cardinals team because Zeke is pulling double duty as a football dad and also the team’s offensive- and defensive-line coach.

The solution was simple. Instead of executing an “under center” play, where the quarterback would need to put his hands directly between the legs of the center, Zeke chose to go with the shotgun snap, which allows for the center to toss the ball between her legs to the quarterback. Problem solved.

“It turns out, she was really good at the shotgun snap,” Zeke said. “In practice, at first the boys were trying to be easy with her, but she has put them on their back a few times, so they got over it.”

Addie also plays on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. The position is all about physicality. As part of the defensive backfield, Addie is responsible for covering receivers and preventing passing plays.

“It was really funny at one of our games,” Addie said. “There was a fourth-grader, and I threw him down, and then he got back up, and I threw him down again, and it was hilarious.”

This is the position that Zeke anticipates to hold Addie’s attention as she gets older.

“She is really aggressive when she wants to be, so I think she could continue to play defense and be competitive longer, because you can make up for a size difference with speed,” Zeke said.

Since the game is, of course, physical, the eventual size difference between Addie and her male counterparts will become more evident. Amy Woodard, Addie’s Mom, has already begun to look to the future and the possibility of her daughter pursuing a combative sport on a higher level.

“I worry about her getting hurt, but I think it is great that she gets out there and runs the boys over,” Amy said. “The thought of her going on to play high school does make me nervous — I am not going to lie — but if that is what she wants to do, then I support her.”

As a girl pursuing the sport, Addie isn’t alone. On the fifth-grade Future Cardinals team, Jaelyn Loar, 10, is in her second year of playing football. Her mom, Brittney Loar, said Jaelyn has wanted to play the game since she was a first-grader.

Jaelyn plays wide receiver on her team’s offense, where she has the ability to be an integral part of the team’s passing plays. Like Addie, Jaelyn also plays cornerback on the defense. Much to Brittney’s surprise, the boys on the team have welcomed Jaelyn with open hearts and minds. Brittney said that because of their acceptance, there haven’t been many challenges for Jaelyn to overcome.

“At first I was very nervous of how she would be treated and [was concerned that] she would get hurt,” Brittney said. “The boys treat her as one of them, and the coaches have been amazing.”

Jaelyn agreed that her coaches have been very supportive and might even take it a little harder on her, but only because they want to ensure that she can compete with the boys.

“[Football] is really fun to play, and you have to try your hardest if you want to be the best,” Jaelyn said.

The Harmony Grove Future Cardinals isn’t the only program in the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area that has seen girls take the field. Twenty minutes down the road in Hot Springs, 13-year-old India Hudson is holding down positions on both sides of the ball at middle linebacker and fullback for the Hot Springs Junior High School team.

India began playing football in the seventh grade, but her love for the game dates back to when she was a toddler and used to watch games with her dad, said Shemika Guelache, India’s mom.

“[My dad] would put me on his lap, and we would do nothing except watch football,” India said. “He would take me outside, and we would play just like that. I just grew a liking for it.”

As a middle linebacker, India provides additional support to the defensive line, as well as extra run and pass protection. At fullback, she serves as a running back and also blocks for the quarterback. India said she “goes head to head” with the opposing team and doesn’t take it easy on them.

There is plenty of hard contact, and her head coach, David Jordan, said she has the team’s respect.

“She is pretty tough and doesn’t shy away from contact,” Jordan said. “The boys respect her and help her up when they knock her down, and then she goes right back for more.”

Jordan, who is in his first year with Hot Springs, said he didn’t even know he had a girl on the team until the first day of practice, and it was a pleasant surprise.

“She is a great kid, too,” Jordan said. “It is great to have her out there.”

The only thing that sets India apart is a separate dressing room, and if her mother has her way, a few extra pads if India decides to pursue a high school football career.

“I stand behind her, but it gets a little scary because I am a nurse, also,” Guelache said. “The flip side to that is knowing that her body is not developed like the boys’. [India] told me that she might be a bubble-wrap baby, and if she falls, she might not be able to get up, and I said, ‘If you fall, it will feel good, and your teammates will help you up.’”

India said the idea of being one of the few girls playing the sport still hasn’t settled in, but she hopes to set a positive example for anyone interested in taking on such a challenge.

“When I am on the field, everybody treats me like I am one of the guys, but my dad says I am opening doors for many people,” she said. “My mom says I am an inspiration. I haven’t let it set in because I don’t want it to change the way that I play.”

Girls on the gridiron might not be the norm, but Joey Walters, deputy executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association, said that on a high school level, it is more common than one might think.

Last year, 28 girls played football for 10 Arkansas schools, and those are only the ones that were reported in the AAA’s annual survey, he said.

“There have always been parts of the state [where girls] have had interest in it,” Walters said. “Sometimes it can be more, and sometimes it can be less, but a lot of it depends upon the individual. That is the good thing about it — it gives those individuals the chance to participate.”

There is even a statute that ensures that those individuals get to participate in such a sport. Although primarily established for college play, Title 9 allows for girls to try out for high school teams, such as football, right along with the boys.

“We have a number of schools that call and ask about [Title 9], but yes, girls are able to come out and participate [in football] like everyone else,” Walters said. “They can try out for positions and make the team and so forth. Just use common sense in regard to dressing rooms and things of that nature.”

As for India’s desire to go on to the high school level, she is a little hesitant simply because “they hit hard.”

“I want to continue to play on into high school, but I have to go through my mom first,” India said. “If it was up to me, I would play, but my mom is on edge with me playing junior high football.”

As for Jaelyn, Brittney said she will support her daughter in any sport she chooses to play. There is just one rule: “If she starts something, we always want her to finish it.”

Addie, on the other hand, isn’t stressing over the future. She just wants to keep her hair tucked into her helmet and prove she can be just as tough as the boys.

