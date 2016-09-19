Home /
Alcorn State kickoff time, TV announced
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' game against Alcorn State on Oct. 1 will begin at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network alternate channel and will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Alcorn State, a member of the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision, is 1-1 this season ahead of its game against Grambling State on Saturday. The Braves are coming off a 45-43 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Alcorn State kickoff time, TV announced
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.