Arkansas man accused of performing sex acts on children

A Clarksville man is accused of performing sex acts on three children.

Jacob Dolson, 29, is charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual indecency with a child. He was booked into the Johnson County jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the children — two girls and a boy — told authorities that Dolson had performed sex acts on them at their home in Clarksville.

The state took the three children into custody in June 2015 after the Johnson County sheriff’s office received a complaint about their bedroom. A deputy inspected the room, the affidavit said, and found a “urine-soaked futon mattress and three dolls.” Per the affidavit, the children had been barricaded in the room where the air conditioning was turned off and the windows were shut.

In October 2015, one of the children told authorities about the sex acts Dolson had performed on him, the affidavit said. On Oct. 7, 2015, the sheriff’s office interviewed Dolson, notifying him of what the boy had told them. He admitted that he had touched the kids “while giving them a shower,” the affidavit said, and later told authorities that he would provide a statement when they presented additional evidence against him.

On Feb. 19, authorities interviewed the two girls after their foster mother heard them talking about sexual abuse, the affidavit said. The girls told investigators that Dolson had performed sex acts on them.

Dolson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.