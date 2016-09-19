Arkansas man wins $125,000 off $5 lottery ticket

A Calhoun County man has won $125,000 off a $5 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Jackpot ticket, lottery officials said Monday.

Willie Fricks of Hampton, which is about 100 miles south of Little Rock, bought the winning $125,000 Jackpot ticket at Missle Mart, 108 S. Lee St. in Hampton, according to a news release.

Fricks told lottery officials that he will save a portion of his winnings and use the rest to pay off bills.