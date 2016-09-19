Arkansas manufacturer to invest $12M, add 400 jobs over 4 years

An Arkansas-based utility vehicle and lawn mower manufacturing company is growing its operations and creating 400 new full-time jobs over four years, according to a news release.

Intimidator Inc., headquartered in Batesville, will invest $12 million in facilities and equipment to expand an existing manufacturing plant in the city and build a second one in Independence County Industrial Park, according to the release.

“Intimidator is a great example of the mechanical know-how and entrepreneurial spirit that flourishes in Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release.

The company is owned by Robert and Becky Foster. The couple also owns Bad Dawg Accessories, Spartan Mowers and Gourmet Guru Grill, which collectively employ 111 people in Batesville.

"The City of Batesville is excited that Intimidator continues to grow and provide good paying jobs for our citizens,” Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said in the release. “We are delighted that Robert and Becky Foster have chosen to expand their manufacturing operations here in Batesville and stand ready to assist them in any way we can."

