At least the Beast didn't give chase

You're killing me, Zorilla.

Ben Zobrist fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams on Saturday.

Zobrist, 35, and his family live in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood and he has been biking to Wrigley Field for his team's home games this season. He took it a step further over the weekend. Rather than changing into his uniform at the ballpark, Zobrist decided to head over ready for action.

"We're stepping back in time," Zobrist said in a video posted by his wife, Julianna, on Instagram. "Ever since we've lived a mile away from Wrigley Field, I've wanted to ride my bike to the field. I've been doing that this year, and I thought, 'You know what? I just need to bring my uniform home and ride ready for the game on the way to the field."

"My man is an old soul who plays old school baseball," Julianna captioned the post.

In true Little League fashion, Zobrist also chose the proper footwear, a pair of black PF Flyers, like the kids in the baseball movie, The Sandlot.

"Guaranteed to make a kid run faster and jump higher," said Zobrist, who had his glove hooked to the bike's handlebar.

Unfortunately there's no guarantee about hitting or winning. The Cubs, who clinched the National League Central title late Thursday night when St. Louis lost to San Francisco, celebrated with a 5-4 victory over the Brewers Friday afternoon.

But the Cubs lost 11-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, then fell 3-1 on Sunday.

Hey, it's baseball. Like the man said, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Sometimes it rains.

O, Captain, my Captain

According to the Boston Globe, suspended New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the University of Michigan football team's honorary captain for Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich., against Colorado.

Brady, in the midst of serving a four-game penalty for his role in the Deflategate controversy, accepted the invitation to come back to Michigan, where he played in college, while he serves his four-game NFL suspension.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, also a former Wolverines quarterback, played catch with Brady during pregame warmups.

''He can whip it,'' Harbaugh said, grinning. ''He can throw it well. I wish I wouldn't have given him the wind.''

Then again, maybe he needed more air.

Gameday buzz

Toronto slugger Edwin Encarnacion swatted at a swarm of bees that descended on Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., and the game between the Blue Jays and Los Angeles was delayed 13 minutes Sunday until the insects flew away.

Moments after Mike Trout walked in the third inning, Angels cleanup man Albert Pujols pointed to Encarnacion, who was wildly waving his glove.

Encarnacion quickly abandoned his post at first base. Plate umpire CB Bucknor called time as everyone moved toward the left side of the field.

Several players went back to their dugouts as the swarm remained in the outfield. The outfielders sought refuge in the bullpen behind left field and fans began exiting or seeking shelter in higher seats.

Sports quiz

Where did Ben Zobrist play college baseball?

Answer

Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. He played his senior season at Dallas Baptist.

Sports on 09/19/2016