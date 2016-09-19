Arkansas man faces rape charge in case involving girl

A Camden man is accused of performing a sex act on a girl, now 10, in 2013.

Marcus Morris, 39, made his first appearance in Ouchita County Circuit Court on Aug. 1. He faces a charge of rape — and two failure-to-appear counts — and was booked into the Ouchita County jail July 28.

Jail records indicate he remains there in lieu of $103,510 bond.

In two interviews with Ouchita County authorities this summer, the girl said Morris performed the sex act when she was at his house. An examination concluded that the girl had experienced sexual contact, traumatic injury or both, the affidavit said.

Investigators determined that the sex act happened “in the area of Jay’s Country Store” off Arkansas 79, the affidavit said. Court records indicate it occurred April 1, 2013.

The affidavit said Morris had been previously convicted of breaking or entering, theft, domestic battery, drug possession and terroristic threatening.

He’s scheduled to appear again in court for the rape case Oct. 10.