Blue Angels make changes after crash

The Navy’s Blue Angels stunt team will stop performing the aerial maneuver that a pilot attempted during a fatal crash in June, and the team will implement a variety of other changes after an investigation found the pilot’s errors caused the crash, Navy officials said Thursday.

Marine Capt. Jeffrey Kuss, 32, was killed June 2 near Smyrna, Tenn., while preparing for the Great Tennessee Air Show. He crashed his F/A-18 Hornet after a rapid climb while attempting what aviators call the “Split S,” in which a plane turns in the opposite horizontal direction from which it came after a swooping dive, according to documents released through the Freedom of Information Act.

Vice Adm. Michael Shoemaker, commander of Naval Air Forces Pacific, reviewed the initial investigation and called for several immediate changes in a memo dated Wednesday. A memo released to The Washington Post said they include eliminating the Split S from operations until further notice, putting in place dive recovery rules that have specific airspeed limitations, requiring the Blue Angels to use a greater safety buffer between aircraft and the ground.

U.S. to look into Tulsa police shooting

TULSA — Tulsa police have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to help investigate the shooting death of a man by an officer, according to a police news release.

Police Chief Chuck Jordan contacted the department through the U.S. attorney’s office in Tulsa and will work with the agency to investigate Friday night’s shooting death of 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher, according to the release.

Police spokesman Jeanne MacKenzie has said the shooting occurred after an officer stopped to investigate an SUV stopped in the middle of a street and Crutcher approached two officers who arrived to assist.

MacKenzie said Crutcher refused orders to put up his hands and was shot when he reached inside the SUV, which was his. Police have not said whether a weapon was found. Officials said that information, along with audio and video of the shooting, will be released today.

Police said in a separate release Sunday that officer Betty Shelby fired the shot that killed Crutcher and that she is on paid leave. Officer Tyler Turnbough fired a stun gun at Crutcher, who died at a hospital after the shooting. The release did not say whether Turnbough remains on active duty.

Report warns against codeine for kids

CHICAGO — The American Academy of Pediatrics has strengthened its warnings about prescribing codeine for children because of reports of deaths and risks for dangerous side effects, including breathing problems.

The academy’s advice, published in a report today in its medical journal, Pediatrics, mirrors warnings from the Food and Drug Administration about using codeine for kids’ coughs or pain.

Doctors and parents should choose another remedy when possible, including acetaminophen and ibuprofen for pain and simple remedies such as ice or Popsicles after tonsillectomies, said Dr. Charles Cote, a Boston anesthesiologist and co-author of the report.

“Maybe a little pain is better than the alternative,” he said.

Codeine, an opiate drug once commonly used in over-thecounter cough syrups, is available by prescription, including in cough syrup sold in pharmacies in 28 states, Cote said.

New ships to be named for WWII heroes

OXFORD, Miss. — Navy Secretary Ray Mabus says two destroyers will be named for Marines who received the Medal of Honor for actions during World War II.

He said Saturday in Oxford that the ships will be the first named for Jack H. Lucas and Louis H. Wilson Jr.

Lucas was a 17-year-old private when he got on top of one grenade and pulled another under his body in a trench during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was injured and saved three other Marines from injury. Lucas was the youngest World War II service member to receive the Medal of Honor.

As a captain, Wilson commanded a company that destroyed a larger attacking force during the Battle of Guam. He became a general and the Marine Corps’ 26th commandant.

A Section on 09/19/2016