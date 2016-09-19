Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Kishina K. Thomas, 12548 Birch Glen Cove, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Tyler A. Rumbaugh, 2913 Hilltop Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
ALMA Daniel Blaine Breeden, 4103 Robinhaven Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
ALTHEIMER Joyce Merie Bailey-Williams (aka Joyce Harris, Joyce Bailey, Joyce Williams), P.O. Box 523, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Valerie R. Hunter, 221 N. 12th, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Jeanette Oglesby, 126 County Road 229, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tobe and Carol Dunn (aka Carol Jackson), 1143 S. Wallace Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
ATKINS Thomas L. and Betty J. Clayton, 613 N.E. Second St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
AUGUSTA Eric D. Tripp Sr., 811 Walnut St., Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Roseann Gray (aka Roseann Wilkinson), 110 Market St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Antoinette Rachelle Campbell (aka Antoinette Riley), 12 Lumpkin Drive No. 7, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jessica Maegan Falwell, 140 Haynie Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
BAY Michael Anthony and Cathy Ann Coke, 90 County Road 636, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
BEE BRANCH Regis R. and Tracy D. Rosse, 234 Resin Lane, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Terry Rettig, 105 Parkway Court, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Nicholas Scott (aka Nick Scott, Nicholas Daniel Scott, dba Cajun Carriers LLC, Nick & John's Pizza Inc.), 5 Thaxted Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13. 5:16-bk-72170
William Robert Rhodes, 7 Condry Lane, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
BENTON Brenda L. Sheridan, 717 Belaire, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Christine Burns, 412 N. Fourth St. Apt. 4, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Glenn and Danita Norris, 7213 Worth Ave., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jerry L. Hawkins, 124 Pike St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Ryan L. and Whitney Ashcraft (aka Whitney Robinson), 2009 Misty Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Shilonda Alcorn, 2400 Pleasant Forrest Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Zachary N. Barnes, 4869 Tall Grass Drive, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Jon D. Hill, 2371 Hickory Grove Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Kathryn Elizabeth Armour, 3183 N. Arkansas 116, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND John Brown, P.O. Box 184, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
Michael W. Akers, P.O. Box 174, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Tracy Angela Wood, 79 Bane Circle, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
CABOT Michael D. and Rhonda C. Adams, 22 Summer Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Rashaad Nelson, 2603 S. First St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
Wesley Bala, 2107 W. Arkansas 89, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Curtis Howell Marshall, 1010 Banner St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Tasha Burt, 1117 South Crawford, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Peter Kevin Giovannini, 245 Quality Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Antuan George, 3100 Irby Drive Apt. 3112, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Steven Seals, 105 Eve Lane, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tony Ray and Debra Kaye Brucks, 315 B South Mitchell St., Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
CRAWFORDSVILLE Cameron R. Johnson, 2304 Smokey Alley Road, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE Toby S. and Amanda K. Renard, 16989 Arkansas 22, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
DEQUEEN Brent A. and Rachel L. Campbell, 169 Wylie Place, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
DERMOTT Chester I. Walton, P.O. Box 62, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
DONALDSON Julia Elizabeth Thurber, 444 Henshaw Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
DOVER Paul R. and Tasha R. Holbrook, 1969 State Road 164 West, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
DUMAS Denise Rochelle Reed, 26 Jack Dante, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
EARLE Roy L. Hood, 607 Third St., Apt 2, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Jimmy Michael and Melody Marie Ryan, 508 South Parkway, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Larry E. and Wanda S. Langford, 251 Cranston Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
EL PASO Ashley and Samuel Newsom Jr. (aka Ashley Parker), 2063 U.S. 64 West, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Eddie Glenn Hopkins Jr. (aka Eddie Hopkins, Eddie G. Hopkins, dba Complete Cleaning), 306 Sundown Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Jennifer D. Stroud (dba Xpert Tradesmen, Blue Springs Realty Solutions), P.O. Box 262, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Bridgette Maurice Douglass (aka Bridgette Johnson, Bridgette M. Douglass, Bridgette M. Johnson), 526 N. Timeless Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Steven E. and Terri N. Roberts, 6783 W. Wedington Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Amy Suzanne Littlefield, 602 County Road 730, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Anthony J. Pearn, 1901 S. 71st St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
James Douglas Hicks (aka Doug Hicks), P.O. Box 180224, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Marsha D. Hayes (aka Marsha D. Holman), 3202 S. 62nd St. No. 14, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Mayra E. Rodriguez, 1817 N. 14th St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Michael Quinn McLaughlin, 1133 N 56 Terrace, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Rick E. and Jacqueline N. Bates (aka Jackie Bates), 5801 Kinkead No. 20, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
GRAPEVINE Hezekiah Litzsey, 131 County Road 678, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER James Randal and Kimberly Joy Price (dba Price Machine & Tool Inc., M & R Kart Track Inc., James C. Price Flying Service Inc.), 6 Persimmon Ridge Drive, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Matthew D. Parks, P.O. Box 1423, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
GREERS FERRY George W. Dempsey Jr., 399 Fox Chase Drive, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Freddy Dean Scroggins, 458 County Road 470 North, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Tara Lynn Woods, 1652 Arkansas 92, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
HECTOR Dustin Scott and Lori Curtis, 7117 Pine St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
HOPE Remona Hale (dba Good As New), P.O. Box 7422, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Clifton Odell York, 127 Silverspur Trail, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Crystal M. Lopez, P.O. Box 21783, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
John Paul Houpt, 412 Sundown Mountain Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Joy Lee and Stephen David Bell Sr., 335 Thunder Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Kimberly A. Moore, 144B Isaac Lane, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Paula A. Murphree, 224 George St., Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Steven E Watson, 1344 Fox Pass Cutoff, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Village Ventures Realty Inc. (dba ERA Equity Group, Village Ventures Realty), 3303 Park, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 11.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE James McWilliams, 33 Archidona Circle, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Tracy Rochelle Maupin (aka Tracy Rochelle Dotson, Tracy R. Maupin), 601 S. Parrot Drive, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Brittany Thomas, 2621 Moro Lane, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Lester Edwards, 1521 Haley Court, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Marquita S. Kelley, 250 Briarpatch Lane, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Michael Stevens, 18 Cherryridge Place, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Nina N. Stevenson, 2405 Chapel Hill Road, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Sharon Marie Betts, 1907 Kelly Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
JESSIEVILLE Dennis Doyle Graves (dba Graves Mini-Storage), P.O. Box 44, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Timothy L. and Jennie Wallace, 457 Oates Loop, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO John David Skinner, 1915 Westwood Drive, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Kristie D. Silva, 230 County Road 415, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Tina Ann Robinson (aka Tina McFerrin), 828 S. Caraway Road, Apt. 1C, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
JUNCTION CITY Bob L. and Sandra Fisher Hicks, 12592 Haynesville Hwy, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Felicia Ann Ross (aka Felicia Benson, Felicia Ann Brown), P.O. Box 486, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
LAMAR James T. and Reba Gail Nichols, 2027 County Road 2650, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Ronnie Dwight and Carolyn L. McNabb, 626 E. Main, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Allen Wayne Jr., 1501 Gamble Road, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Belecia K. Bledsoe, 7004 Westmar Lane, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
Brittany Dolphin, 3 Springtree Circle, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Charles M. and Bobbie L. Winbury, 19316 N. Springlake Road, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Chasisty D. Allen, 5 Augusta Court, Apt. 103, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Connie J. Webb (aka Connie Keck), 224 North Pine, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Domenick and Jennifer Simmons (aka Jennifer B. Fullwood), 10 Libby Lane, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Elmer Augustus Bell Jr., P.O. Box 55501, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Janet Ingram, 5701 Windamere Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jason E. Stoelting, 503 Green Mountain Circle Apt. 48, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jules Dewitt Shotts (dba MISLeads), 5216 I St., Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Kristian N. Crockett, 1008 Jefferson St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Latecia Nash, P.O. Box 2161, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Latonya E. Bowman, 9712 Labette Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Latyra cq P. Atkins, 24800 Chenal Parkway No. 322, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Lawrence E. Pettus, 3017 Izard, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Lyn H and Patricia Simmons, 1407 W. Daisy Bates, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Mary E. Rhodes, 2200 Valmar St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
Matthew Fountain, 12409 Timberbend Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Millicent Parker, 11713 Ashwood Drive, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Pearlie M. Holmes (aka Pearlie M. Forte), 23 Nottingham Road Apt. 8, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Richard Smith, 5424 W. 51st St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Ryan Wright, 9623 Margie Circle, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Sakeena Summerville, 1705 Commerce St., Sept. 10, 2016, Chapter 13.
Shanthea Fields, 8701 Interstate 30, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Steven R. Warren, 1514 Summit, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Tamara Hines, 5617 Big Oak Lane, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
Thomas and Kimberly Gaither (aka Kim Gaither, Kimberly Smith, Kim Wildschuetz, Kim Smith, Kimberly Wildschuetz), 18 Newcomb Court, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Towanda Childress, 2916 S. Monroe St., Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Wayne E. and Donna K. Adams, P.O. Box 7658, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
MADISON Ruby J. Phillips, P.O. Box 439, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Stephen Russell and Latricia Ann Sprayberry, 4560 County Road 36, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Jonathan J. and Sara J. Kelly (aka Sara J. Duboise), 3594 Gifford Road, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
MANSFIELD Brian R. and Karen M. Brimble, 9285 Rock Island Road, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA William R. Wyers, 168 County Road 305, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE William Patrick Velek (aka Bill Patrick Velek, Billy Patrick Velek, dba Personalized Medical Solutions), 57 Waterside Cove, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Noah and Claudia Christie Higginbotham, 9 Putter Cove, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Adell Leigh Taylor (aka Adell Bailey), P.O. Box 1194, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Troy Lamont Hellums, 114 E. Walnut St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Bobby Ray and Kimberly Steen Martin (aka Kimberly M. Steen), 245 E. Trotter Ave., Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Michael Glenn and Jennie V. Woods (aka Jennie Bodiford, Jennie Hutchinson), 322 Avery Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Otis Kenneith Cater, 145 Jose Chapel Cut-Off Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Shanquita Sharday Lucas (aka Shanquita Taylor), 501 N. Dillard, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Thomas Wade and Rhonda Lynn Trantham, 500 E. Pauline St., Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Trilisa Marshall, 428 South Maple St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
MOUNT VERNON Michael Eugene and Mary Jane Bell, 101 Mariposa, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Tamatha Kathlene Lewellen, 52 Garland Springs Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Joshua Kellams, 2415 Sunnyland Road, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Christopher M. Lewis and Lisa K. McFadden (aka Lisa Lewis), 4802 Massie St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Freddie Gibson, P.O. Box 1830, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Lakeela Webb, 6201 Blackhawk Drive, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Melissa W. Grimes, P.O. Box 95, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Shanika M. Warren, 1207 W. Scenic Drive No. 512, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Shelley N. Williams (aka Shelley Neese, Shelly Williams), 5813 Wisteria Court, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Shemiah L. Jackson (aka Shemiah L. Latin), 11117 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 202, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Shirley M. Whitehead, 2024 W. 18th St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
OZARK Jason B. Childers, 208 N. 44th St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
PALESTINE Michael Andrew and Christy Renee Padgett, 101 Rosebud Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Renae Hunt, 719 County Road 848, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Ruth Ann Zeelen (aka Ruth Hackett, dba Mama Zee's Special Ties), 399 Wood St., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Kathy Sue and Thomas Henry Gribble, 324 East Park St., Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Ashley Nicole Leichmon, 34 Bonnie Park Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Christopher Aaron and Patricia Evers Smith (aka Patricia Kimmel), 8113 Cross Road, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
Ronald Ervin Wormley, 1903 W. 33rd Ave., Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
PRATTSVILLE Charles E. Smith, 554 County Road 481, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
RISON Billy Idus Vinson, 13620 Arkansas 35 South, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Gerald Wayne Ford, 2107 Blue Hill Road, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Lisa Curtis, 907 S. Park Place, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
ROSSTON Archie Lee Fraser, 127 County Road 7, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Carolyn and Melvin R. Floyd Sr., 12912 Secretariat Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Calvin and Nichole M. Woodruff (aka Nichole M. Neal), 104 South Cone St., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Cathy Ferguson and Paul Harrison Davis II, 582 Tindall Road, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Danny Miles Langford, 2337 Arkansas 267 South, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
John S. and Bethany A. Palmer (aka Scott Palmer, dba Sanctuary Enterprises LLC, Pasta Grill), 111 Red Oak Lane, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 7.
Larry Duane and Julie Hampton, 197 Mitchell Road, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Stacy and Chamelia Mitchell (aka Chamelia Branch), 70 Sherwood Loop, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Alex Leonard, 2146 Hatcher Road Unit 10, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Carmelita Camaya Crosby, 3116 Austin Bayside Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Derrick L. and Tammy T. Gunn, 8720 Bobcat Court, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
ShaRhonda M. Hamilton, 123 Almond Cove, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
Wilfred A. and Thelma A. Davis (aka Thelma A. Jones, Thelma A. Kettle), 906 Karla Circle, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Linda Sue Griffin, 22381 Spring Valley Road, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Phillip Jerome and Carla Suzanne Ramsey, 109 N. West End St., Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 7.
Stanley Joe Kesner, 12376 Kenneth Price Road, Sept. 10, 2016, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Henry and Flossie Rambert, 1009 Kennedy Drive, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Floyd D. Ellis Sr., P.O. Box 1486, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
SWEET HOME Leon Goston, P.O. Box 19, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Renee Stafford, 6911 Dooley Ferry Road, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
THORNTON Conchata Knight, P.O. Box 127, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
TRASKWOOD Donald Wayne and Charlotte A. Derrick, 204 Thunderbird Loop, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Charles Patrick and Vanessa Marie Hall, 209 Country Club Blvd., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Carlton and Dixie J. Beverly, 304 S. 18th St., Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jami N. and Jeffrey A. Taylor Jr., 900 Shanna Drive, Sept. 13, 2016, Chapter 13.
WALDO Robert Allen Cloud, 272 County Road 124, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
WARREN Debra L. Samples, 205 Smith Road, Sept. 9, 2016, Chapter 7.
Phillip Orlandor Funderburg, 1004 E. Hankins, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Cody and Haley Eiland (aka Haley Tatum, Haley Tatum-Chaney), 478 Harness Lane, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Beverly Y. and Eddie L. Jones Jr., 800 Clement Road, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
Jerry James Johnson, 800 W. McAuley, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Mary Faye Harrison, 2909 Gravel Pit Road, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 13.
Patsy Ann Moller, 1101 Gamble Road, Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
Theo Moreau and Patricia Gail Everette (aka Gail Everette, Gail Moreau), 2208 Whippoorwill, Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 13.
WILSON Billy R. and Pamela J. Henry (dba Billy Henry Construction), 47 Washington, Sept. 8, 2016, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Decoris M. and Tabitha K. Lattimore (aka Tabitha K. Eaton), 1205 Osage St., Sept. 14, 2016, Chapter 7.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. Squire Court Partners Limited Partnership (dba Squire Court Apartments, Cedar Ridge West Apartments, Stone Ridge Apartments), 9421 Haven Ave., Sept. 12, 2016, Chapter 11.
