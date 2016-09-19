Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 19, 2016, 2:26 p.m.
Casino campaign asks Arkansas court to dismiss challenge

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:22 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The campaign behind an effort to legalize casinos in three Arkansas counties is asking the state's highest court to dismiss a lawsuit trying to block votes for the ballot measure.

Arkansas Wins in 2016 asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit by opponents that claims the ballot measure is misleading and that supporters didn't follow the law for reporting paid canvassers. The lawsuit asks the court to block election officials from counting any votes for the measure in the November election.

Arkansas Wins says in its filing that opponents have not shown how they would be injured by the proposal and that the court doesn't have jurisdiction. The proposal would legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

