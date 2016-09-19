Clinton: Trump's comments 'seized on by terrorists' to recruit

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's comments about terrorism have "been seized on by terrorists" as they depict the U.S. as involved in a war against Islam.

Speaking to reporters Monday before leaving for a campaign event, the Democratic presidential nominee said the Islamic State group and others are using Trump's message to "recruit more fighters."

Clinton said that's why she's been "very clear, we're going after the bad guys and we're going to get them, but we're not going to go after an entire religion and give ISIS exactly what it's wanting."

She said it's crucial the fight against terrorism involve America's technology industry.

The former secretary of state said Islamic State recruits potential fighters online, and the radicalization that takes place over the internet must be vigorously confronted.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.