Clinton: Trump's comments 'seized on by terrorists' to recruit
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's comments about terrorism have "been seized on by terrorists" as they depict the U.S. as involved in a war against Islam.
Speaking to reporters Monday before leaving for a campaign event, the Democratic presidential nominee said the Islamic State group and others are using Trump's message to "recruit more fighters."
Clinton said that's why she's been "very clear, we're going after the bad guys and we're going to get them, but we're not going to go after an entire religion and give ISIS exactly what it's wanting."
She said it's crucial the fight against terrorism involve America's technology industry.
The former secretary of state said Islamic State recruits potential fighters online, and the radicalization that takes place over the internet must be vigorously confronted.
ARMNAR says... September 19, 2016 at 11:32 a.m.
She's correct, again. This has already been proven.
Not an opinion...A fact.
Not that facts matter in Trump/Putin world.
richlin04211114 says... September 19, 2016 at 11:54 a.m.
No one is trying to go after an entire religion. We need to stop our refugee program until we are sure we have a good vetting system in place. We can do this and reach out to the Muslim religious leaders of this country at the same time. I keep hearing that the vast majority of these refugee's are good people and I believe most are, but, to protect our children and our future, we need to put our interests first. Once our refugee program has been fully reviewed and we are sure we can protect our people, we can start allowing small numbers of refugees in to our country, again. It is all well and good to say we want people to immigrate to our country, but we live in a dangerous time and we must proceed with caution. I don't want my child, brother, mother, father, husband, wife, grand child to become a victim of a terrorist because we did not have a way to properly vet the terrorist that killed them. Just saying........
hah406 says... September 19, 2016 at 12:13 p.m.
Your family is much more likely to be killed by a criminal with a gun, or a drunken or careless driver than to ever be harmed by a terrorist. I was blown up in OKC in 1995, and what kind of terrorist did that....Christian white guy. Who detonated the bombs in the northeast yesterday...naturalized citizen from the middle east, meaning he had been here for years, and likely became radicalized after he became a citizen. Our refugee program is just fine. Our politics and handling of wars in the middle east is the problem.
YoungHog says... September 19, 2016 at 12:23 p.m.
Hillary is the answer
