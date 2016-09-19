Little Rock police working to determine person of interest in 1 of weekend homicides

The Little Rock Police Department’s homicide unit is working to determine a person of interest in one of two homicides over the weekend.

Officers found 45-year-old Malik Mumit shot to death sometime after 10:42 p.m. at 1721 Pinewood Drive on Saturday night. At 10:36 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at 13111 W. Markham St. and found Ryan Hunter, 26, dead in his apartment.

The two deaths were the 25th and 26th homicides of the year in Little Rock.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said investigators were working to determine a person of interest in Mumit’s death. He had no new information to release regarding Hunter’s killing.

Most if not all of the homicide unit — made up of seven detectives, a sergeant and a lieutenant — will respond to homicide crime scenes, McClanahan said, which made Sunday morning a quick turnaround after detectives had worked late Saturday.

“The officers were tired, but that has happened before,” he said, citing weeks in which police would investigate multiple homicides.

While several detectives will help process the crime scene by collecting evidence, talking to witnesses and establishing the victim’s history, one detective will be the primary investigator who works the case in the following days, McClanahan said.

The city’s homicide count is up three from the same time in 2015, as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. With the unpredictable nature of homicides, McClanahan said it’s difficult for police to prevent an uptick like this.

Generally, he said, there’s some type of connection between the killer and the victim — an earlier confrontation or domestic altercation, for example. And while there’s a history between the two people, McClanahan said the act of violence itself is “an instinct thing” that’s unforeseen.

Unless an officer is at a location where one’s about to occur, he added, homicides are hard to keep from happening.