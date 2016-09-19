Fayetteville leads AP's high school football poll; Cabot now 2nd after Har-Ber loss

LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

(1) Fayetteville (10) 3-0 100 (3) Cabot 3-0 85 (2) Spr. Har-Ber 2-1 77 (4) Greenwood 3-0 69 (5) North Little Rock 3-0 63 (6) Jonesboro 3-0 42 (9) Pulaski Academy 2-1 36 (7) Pine Bluff 1-1 32 (8) Bentonville 2-1 24 (-) LR Central 3-0 7

Others receiving votes: Bryant 4, FS Northside 4, Wynne 3, Rogers 2, Springdale 2.

